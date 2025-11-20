Finesse2tymes Arrested In Harris County On Outstanding Warrant

Finesse2tymes has dealt with his fair share of legal trouble throughout his career, and now, it looks like he's run into even more. According to Akademiks, the rapper was booked into the Harrison County Jail this morning (November 20). He announced plans to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant on his Instagram Story earlier this week.

News of Finesse2tymes' latest arrest comes just a couple weeks after he was arrested in Dallas on various drug-related charges. Reportedly, the charges included possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, tampering with evidence, and bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility.

At the time, his mother Pluria Alexander took to Facebook to vent about her relationship with her son and his legal woes.

Finesse2tymes & Offset Beef

“Until you do right by me everything you think about gone fail," she declared. "All these other people don’t care nothing about you, why you can’t see that!… As a mother, this pain is different. It breaks me to see my son losing himself — mentally unstable, going through breakdowns, on drugs, in and out of jail, and disrespecting me and everyone who tries to help him."

News of Finesse2tymes' arrest also arrives amid his beef with Offset. The feud was sparked this week when the Memphis-born performer went on a rant about the former Migo's ex, Cardi B. He referred to her new man, Stefon Diggs, as "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch." He also said he wouldn't let him near any of his own girlfriends.

In response, Offset told him not to talk about him, prompting even more shade from Finesse2tymes. “Don’t get mad at me," he said. "Get mad at the football player." Offset later took to his Instagram Story with a series of cryptic messages.

"All yal n****s think it's sweet til n****s spank you then don't. Call police," one of them read. "Keep [naming] me stand on it too all you p*****s."