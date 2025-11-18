Offset Claims He Pressed YG Over Freestyle Diss

YG dissed Offset in his Red Bull Spiral Cypher freestyle earlier this month, and according to the former Migo, he addressed it head-on.

Offset is currently involved in multiple feuds, including one with YG. Earlier this month, the Compton rapper dissed the former Migo in his Red Bull Spiral Cypher freestyle. He mentioned Offset's ex, Cardi B, as well as her new partner Stefon Diggs.

“Get yo tooth hit telling all them lies / You n***** funny on the internet you n***** plies / The devil tried to break me but I thrived / The opps tried to take me but I survived & now all my b****** looking like dimes / & n***** roll outs looking like mines / Offset the rims so you know I’m doing fine / Stefon digging in some s*** from behind / I’m really that gangsta you n***** rap about / I keep fire on me I’m with the clap it out," he rapped.

Offset didn't issue a response to the diss publicly, but according to him, he did address it privately.

Offset & Finesse2tymes Beef

When one Instagram user in the Live Bitez comments section suggested that he didn't, he set the record straight. "I dm the p***y too," he wrote. YG has not publicly responded at the time of writing.

Offset's revelation comes amid his beef with Finesse2tymes, who clowned him online this week for his split from Cardi. He called Stefon Diggs "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch," and claimed he wouldn't want the athlete anywhere near his girlfriend.

"B*tch a** n***a don't say my name," Offset fired back, prompting even more shade from Finesse2tymes. “Don’t get mad at me," he told him. "Get mad at the football player." Offset proceeded to diss the Memphis MC in a series of posts on his Instagram Story. "All yal n****s think it's sweet til n****s spank you then don't. Call police," he began. "Keep [naming] me stand on it too all you p*****s."

"What I loook like beefing with a BBL," he continued. "Ain't finessed sh*t but a bbl sweet as n***a get in the gym lol."

