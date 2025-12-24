Nicki Minaj is getting off social media as the noise following her attendance at AmFest increases. Per Billboard, the 43-year-old is off Instagram as of today (Dec. 24). If you try and go to her page a message pops up. "Sorry, this page isn’t available," it will say.

While some people will say she's ducking the smoke, she's been doing quite the opposite. During her time at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Nicki Minaj made it clear she's sticking to her guns. "We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled. They are angry with themselves... In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think."

Elsewhere, she praised Donald Trump and how he's been leading the United States.

What Are People Saying About Nicki Minaj At AmFest?

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win. And to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He's from Queens, New York, like me. But what it's shown me personally is, sometimes, even in the worst-feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it. But you do. Our president shows that."

Her comments have sent a lot of people over the edge including folks like reality star Tammy Rivera. She labeled Nicki as "the epitome of a bootlicker." Joe Budden also sounded off on his namesake podcast. "I'm out. I'm done. That was it. Sorry, I'm gone. That was the last candle on the cake for me. Sorry Barbz, sorry Nicki. Don't call me. Don't text me. It is what it is."