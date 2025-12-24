News
Music
Nicki Minaj Deactivates Her Instagram Amid Heavy AmFest Backlash
Nicki Minaj has said she's not listening to anyone's criticisms publicly, but she's taking one extra step to ensure she can't hear the noise.
By
Zachary Horvath
December 24, 2025
2.0K Views
Pop Culture
Uncle Luke Questions If Nicki Minaj Is "Lonely For Attention" Following AmFest Appearance
It is safe to say that Nicki Minaj has lost the plot in a lot of people's eyes and that includes hip-hop icon Uncle Luke.
By
Zachary Horvath
December 24, 2025
1080 Views