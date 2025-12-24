Uncle Luke Questions If Nicki Minaj Is "Lonely For Attention" Following AmFest Appearance

BY Zachary Horvath 466 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ONE Musicfest 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Uncle Luke performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
It is safe to say that Nicki Minaj has lost the plot in a lot of people's eyes and that includes hip-hop icon Uncle Luke.

Nicki Minaj made a career-ruining move for many by popping out for Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend. Fans, rappers and other pop culture figures have expressed great disgust with the femcee and the noise is only growing louder. Legendary promoter, posse leader, and record executive Uncle Luke is among those upping the volume.

In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the Miami native went off Nicki questioning her decision making while wondering if she's "lonely for attention."

"What the f*ck are you doing?" Uncle Luke begins. "Can somebody talk to her... Nicki Minaj, Turning Point? Do you really know what these f*cking people are all about? You know what they on?"

He continues, "You're going to sit down with [Charlie] Kirk's wife? These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people... Nicki have you lost your f*cking mind?"

Luke concludes that Nicki is just that desperate for people to talk about her regardless of its positive or negative discourse. "You are looking for attention... A white person can say something negative about you but when the Black girl [Cardi B] say something negative about you, you lost your f*cking mind."

Read More: Drake's Final "ICEMAN" Update Comes With A Blunt Warning To The Industry

Nicki Minaj At AmFest

Luke's calling back to a recently resurfaced clip wherein Charlie Kirk says Nicki is a bad influence on young Black women."

"I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly... The role models of the 1940s and '50s for Black America were completely different," he argued.

But despite Uncle Luke and everyone's criticisms since her AmFest appearance, Minaj has remained firm on her political beliefs. She praised Donald Trump saying that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high."

Another infamous quote from her time on the stage with Charlie's widowed wife Erika hears her denounce anyone who tries to come at her for her support for the conservative party. "We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled. They are angry with themselves... In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think."

Read More: Air Jordan 4 OG “Flight Club” Unboxing Experience Unveiled

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Politicon 2018 - Day 1 Politics Charlie Kirk's Harsh Criticism Of Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Her AmericaFest Appearance 3.0K
nicki minaj Pop Culture Tammy Rivera Labels Nicki Minaj A "Bootlicker" For Her AmericaFest Appearance 1.8K
Nicki Minaj Erika Kirk Turning Point USA Event Backlash Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Speaks At Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA Event, Addresses Backlash 1280
Syndication: Arizona Republic Politics JD Vance Channels Nicki Minaj To Tell Americans They "Don't Have To Apologize For Being White" 1186
Comments 0