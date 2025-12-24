Nicki Minaj made a career-ruining move for many by popping out for Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend. Fans, rappers and other pop culture figures have expressed great disgust with the femcee and the noise is only growing louder. Legendary promoter, posse leader, and record executive Uncle Luke is among those upping the volume.

In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the Miami native went off Nicki questioning her decision making while wondering if she's "lonely for attention."

"What the f*ck are you doing?" Uncle Luke begins. "Can somebody talk to her... Nicki Minaj, Turning Point? Do you really know what these f*cking people are all about? You know what they on?"

He continues, "You're going to sit down with [Charlie] Kirk's wife? These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people... Nicki have you lost your f*cking mind?"

Luke concludes that Nicki is just that desperate for people to talk about her regardless of its positive or negative discourse. "You are looking for attention... A white person can say something negative about you but when the Black girl [Cardi B] say something negative about you, you lost your f*cking mind."

Nicki Minaj At AmFest

Luke's calling back to a recently resurfaced clip wherein Charlie Kirk says Nicki is a bad influence on young Black women."

"I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly... The role models of the 1940s and '50s for Black America were completely different," he argued.

But despite Uncle Luke and everyone's criticisms since her AmFest appearance, Minaj has remained firm on her political beliefs. She praised Donald Trump saying that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high."