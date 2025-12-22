Erika Kirk brought out Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, where she spoke with the rapper about the state of the country. She asked Minaj about President Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and more. Expectedly, the move has been proving to be extremely polarizing on social media.

"Barbz really won in being the most embarrassing fandom and having the most embarrassing fave," one person joked on X (formerly Twitter). One more asked: "She must actually be joking at this point… how is she even associating herself with this?" Others came to Minaj's defense, such as one user who wrote: "Nicki Minaj has been absolute savage on Gavvy Newscum and I’m here for it and so are most Californians."

Many other users continued to criticize Erika for the public appearances she has made since her husband Charlie Kirk's tragic death. The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University back in September. "What stage of grief is smiling on stage with a woman whose husband is a pedo while fireworks shoot off all around you??" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I've been ignoring the Erika Kirk stuff until recently because I just assumed people were ganging up on a grieving widow but these entrances are f*cking hilarious."

Is Nicki Minaj Conservative?

While on stage, Nicki Minaj argued that Donald Trump "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. She has voiced her support for the President several times in recent months.

Fan Reactions