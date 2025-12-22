Nicki Minaj Leaves Fans In Disbelief After Joining Erika Kirk At TPUSA’s America Fest

BY Cole Blake 563 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj has been making tons of headlines for voicing her support for President Donald Trump in recent months.

Erika Kirk brought out Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, where she spoke with the rapper about the state of the country. She asked Minaj about President Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and more. Expectedly, the move has been proving to be extremely polarizing on social media.

"Barbz really won in being the most embarrassing fandom and having the most embarrassing fave," one person joked on X (formerly Twitter). One more asked: "She must actually be joking at this point… how is she even associating herself with this?" Others came to Minaj's defense, such as one user who wrote: "Nicki Minaj has been absolute savage on Gavvy Newscum and I’m here for it and so are most Californians."

Many other users continued to criticize Erika for the public appearances she has made since her husband Charlie Kirk's tragic death. The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University back in September. "What stage of grief is smiling on stage with a woman whose husband is a pedo while fireworks shoot off all around you??" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "I've been ignoring the Erika Kirk stuff until recently because I just assumed people were ganging up on a grieving widow but these entrances are f*cking hilarious."

Read More: Drake Subs Kendrick Lamar & His Enemies With Petty Dig At Spotify

Is Nicki Minaj Conservative?

While on stage, Nicki Minaj argued that Donald Trump "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. She has voiced her support for the President several times in recent months.

Fan Reactions

Minaj also addressed the backlash she might face from aligning herself with the Republican Party. “We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled,” Minaj said. “They are angry with themselves... In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls JD Vance An "Assassin" In Front Of Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
