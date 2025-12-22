JD Vance Channels Nicki Minaj To Tell Americans They "Don't Have To Apologize For Being White"

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk on stage at AmericaFest to discuss a number of political topics earlier in the event.

JD Vance showed love to Nicki Minaj while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, where the rapper had already addressed the crowd alongside Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika. In doing so, Vance used her comments to criticize DEI initiatives and argue that Americans "don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

“Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance said. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

While speaking with Erika Kirk, Minaj had said: “I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty because I know my beauty. Do you understand? It doesn’t bother me that a woman feels and says that she’s beautiful. Why shouldn’t she feel that? Why have we gotten to a point where certain colors or certain kinds of people have to be afraid of loving themselves and loving the way they look? I don’t want what was done to little black girls done to little white girls, I don’t want it done to any girl. I want all little girls in the world to know that you are unique. You are beautiful.”

Nicki Minaj's Political Beliefs

While Nick Minaj's appearance at the event may have come as a surprise to some, she's voiced her support for Donald Trump several times in recent months. On stage at AmericaFest, she said that the President has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post.

In a follow-up on X (formerly Twitter), Vance elaborated: "Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I'm paraphrasing, but she said, 'just because I want little black girls to think they're beautiful doesn't mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.' We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. @NICKIMINAJ rejects that. We all should."

