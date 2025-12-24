Joe Budden says he's done supporting Nicki Minaj after she joined Erika Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday. He discussed her appearance at the event, as well as her broader shift towards conservative politics, on the latest episode of his podcast.

“I'm out. I'm done. That was it. Sorry, I'm gone," he said. "That was the last candle on the cake for me. Sorry Barbz, sorry Nicki. Don't call me. Don't text me. It is what it is. Sometimes, how you move around out there does have an effect on how I view you. This was one of them things. I'd be a fool to think that you didn't consider that before you did it, which just says to me that you don't really give a f*ck."

After going on to criticize her for espousing anti-LGBTQ+ talking points, Joe Budden added that the entire ordeal was "very anti-Black" of her. "Didn't see 'All little girls matter?' It was a hot mess on that stage," he added. "There's no way to sugarcoat it. I’m done. I’m off... An ounce of Black is Black enough for me. So, when you stand next to people that have made their agendas very clear as it pertains to Black people, then that means you're complicit... It's hurtful when people take all of that equity built in Black sh*t and do that with it."

Nicki Minaj's Political Beliefs

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj spoke with Erika Kirk about numerous political topics and reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump. She said that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. Additionally, she complained about California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Later in the night, Vice President JD Vance used her remarks to further his anti-DEI messaging. “Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” he said on the stage. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”