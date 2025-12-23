Peter Rosenberg Declares Nicki Minaj's "Monster" Verse As The Most Overrated Ever

Peter Rosenberg has doled out harsh criticisms for the one and only Nicki Minaj before. In fact, his brutal take down of "Starships," which he dubbed as not real hip-hop, started a nasty beef between them. It got so serious that the femcee wound up canceling her Hot 97 Summer Jam set back in 2012.

Moreover, they would eventually meet face-to-face, and Nicki let Peter have it. "To me, I just don't know your resume. I never found you funny, I never found you entertaining, I never found you smart, I just found you annoying," she said matter-of-factly. "Because I grew up in New York, I've grown up on Hot 97... I was like 'who are you?' To me you don't have enough of a resume to make those comments, but you know, you did, and it is what it is."

Since then, there haven't been any verbal attacks on one another. That is until yesterday afternoon (Dec. 22). Once again, it's Peter speaking out first. The hip-hop personality took to his Twitter to share a thought that he's been sitting with lately.

That is that Nicki Minaj's verse on Kanye West's "Monster" off of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is overrated. But he took it a step further, labeling it the most over-hyped rap verse of all time.

Peter writes, "Is today the day we can admit the monster verse is the most overrated verse in hip hop history lol?"

Nicki Minaj At AMFest

Some may assume this has something to do with their past tensions. But his choice of words suggests that his post is inspired by Nicki Minaj's controversial appearance at AmericaFest.

The Turning Point USA event, founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is now run by his widow, Erika. During her time with Nicki for a Q&A and general political conversation, the latter spoke highly of Donald Trump while speaking down on those who don't love her support of his administration.