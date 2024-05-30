Peter Rosenberg Wants Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Pulled From Summer Jam Lineup Over Donald Trump Endorsement

According to Rosenberg, he's already spoken with higher ups at Hot 97.

Recently, Donald Trump held a presidential rally in NYC, where he was joined onstage by Brooklyn-based rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Sheff G had nothing but nice things to say about the former U.S. President. "One thing I wanna say," he began. "They always gonna whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gonna shout the wins for all of us." Sleepy Hallow didn't say much as he stood nearby, though he did approach the microphone briefly to say "Make America great again."

The unexpected collab left many fans confused, and some angry. Peter Rosenberg, for example, recently shared his take on the endorsement on Ebro in the Morning. According to him, they should be pulled from Hot 97's Summer Jam lineup because of it. He didn't hesitate to channel his inner "Karen" and tell his higher-ups that, either.

Peter Rosenberg Slams Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow For Donald Trump Rally

In a clip from the episode, Rosenberg explains that the rally appeared to be a "big joke" to Sleepy Hallow, who he claims "laughed through" his entire endorsement. Regardless, he's not giving him a pass. In fact, that made it somewhat worse in his eyes, as he suggests it indicates he's not taking the issue seriously. "He could barely hold himself together from laughing," he said. "What kind of endorsement is that?"

Rosenberg went on to claim that he's asked a journalist friend of his to dig into why and how the appearance came about in the first place. What do you think of Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow speaking at Donald Trump's presidential rally in NYC? What about Peter Rosenberg claiming they should be pulled from the Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup because of it? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.