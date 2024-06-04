Peter Rosenberg Clarifies Why Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Missed Summer Jam: "I Did Not Get Them Taken Off"

Peter Rosenberg says he had no say in the matter.

Peter Rosenberg says he had nothing to do with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow not performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival over the weekend. Following the two rapper's appearance at Donald Trump's latest rally in the Bronx, last month, Rosenberg called them out for the move and recommended pulling them off the lineup. Instead, he says both rappers voluntarily decided not to perform.

“While I was annoyed about the Sheff G-Sleepy Hallow-Trump thing, I did not get them taken off of Summer Jam,” Rosenberg clarified in a video on social media. “Number one, I don’t have the power to do that. Number two, even though it was annoying to me and I disagree, I would never try to take money out of people’s pockets. I have never done that in the history of my career. I have only tried to put money in people’s pockets and supported more artists in this city than many people are aware. Many of those artists are watching this right now and they know."

Peter Rosenberg, Ebro Darden, & Laura Stylez Attend Summer Jam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg attend Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 at UBS Arena on June 02, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rosenberg then clarified that Sleepy Hallow “removed himself from Summer Jam” while “Sheff G was a whole different situation that I’ll let them explain — it’s not my business to explain.” He continued: “It is all love with me and those guys. It was a moment where I disagreed and we make jokes on the radio, we talk every morning. Some people may know, politically, I disagree with it, but that’s okay.” Check out his full explanation of the situation below.

Peter Rosenberg Addresses The Summer Jam Situation