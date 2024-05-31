Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Clap Back At Peter Rosenberg After Being Criticized For Trump Support

Rosenberg wants Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow removed from the Summer Jam lineup.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are two New York artists who caught quite a bit of flack recently. Overall, this was due to the fact that they joined Donald Trump on stage for a special rally. During this rally, they revealed their support for the former President as he seeks election in 2024. Many fans felt like this support was a bit of a betrayal. Meanwhile, other fans praised the two artists for being politically active. Needless to say, it was a polarizing move.

Yesterday, we reported on how Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 said that Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow should be removed from the Summer Jam lineup. Ebro and Laura Styles didn't necessarily disagree, although it remains to be seen what will happen next. What we do know is that both artists have responded. In the Instagram post below, you can see that Sleepy Hallow took a more schoolyard approach, saying "this old n***a is dick eater." Meanwhile, Sheff G offered up a longer retort.

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Offer Their Takes

In his post, Sheff G noted that Hot 97 has never shouted him out for his success. Instead, the only time they talk about him is when they want to be negative. Furthermore, Sheff G pondered why he needs to have the same political opinions as the Hot 97 hosts. As he notes, everyone is free to vote for who they want. While some may vehemently disagree with the way Sheff G is using his platform, it's clear that he is standing on his previous actions. Whether or not this leads to a removal from the Summer Jam lineup, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this response from Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two are going to be taken off of the Summer Jam lineup? Do you agree with the way they handled the comments made by Rosenberg?