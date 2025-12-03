Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, nearly came to blows with his new girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, on Tuesday night. The incident went down at a welcome home party for the rapper hosted by the livestreamer N3on in Los Angeles.

In one video from the altercation caught by XXL, Akira can be heard yelling: "That bi**h pushed me." Blueface was able to step in and de-escalate the situation. Afterward, Karlissa wrote on social media: "Now when y'all aww what really happened don't apologize to me just suck the hemorage out my [peach emoji]."

In a later post, she explained that the drama stemmed from a simple misunderstanding. "Y'all need to stop guessing and assuming," she added. "We had an absolute amazing night after the miscommunication."

Who Is Blueface's New Girlfriend?

Blueface began dating Nevaeh Akira just last week following his split from Hazel-E. In a video on social media, Blueface showed himself taking Akira out for food at his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. The move didn't sit well with Hazel, who labeled her "trailer park trash" in response, according to TMZ.

Blueface confirmed the two were done with one another in a video on social media. "I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done," he declared in the clip. "I'd rather be with a young b*tch." Karlissa Saffold previously took issue with Hazel's age as well.