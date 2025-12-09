Blueface’s Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Goes Off Over Chrisean Rock Comparison

BY Caroline Fisher 324 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Karlissa Saffold Chrisean Rock Comparison Gossip News
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Blueface performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Recently, Blueface confronted his mother Karlissa Saffold after she got into a fight with his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira at the club.

Blueface is no stranger to clashing with his mother, Karlissa Saffold. Recently, for example, he confronted the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host after she got into a scuffle with his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira at the club. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, he tells her that she needs to act more like his mother and less like a member of the Baddies cast. He even compared her to one of his most infamous exes, Chrisean Rock, which she didn't appreciate in the slightest.

"I would never ever ever," she declared. "You is a goddamn lie." As for what started Saffold's scuffle with Nevaeh, they both attended a welcome home party for the "Thotiana" rapper hosted by N3on after he got released from prison. Apparently, one of them ran into the other, prompting the fight.

Fortunately, it was broken up before escalating too much, and the two women have since made amends.

Read More: Blueface Locks Women Up In Jail For Hectic New Dating Show

Blueface New Girlfriend

Shortly after the ordeal, Saffold took to social media to set the record straight. "Now when y'all aww what really happened don't apologize to me just suck the hemorage out my [peach emoji]," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Y'all need to stop guessing and assuming," she added at the time. "We had an absolute amazing night after the miscommunication."

Blueface was spotted spending time with Nevaeh while filming his "Baby Girl" music, but at the time, he was romantically involved with Hazel-E. He broke things off with Hazel-E weeks later, claiming that he'd "rather be with a young b*tch."

She fired back almost immediately, making it clear that she was over him anyway. "I went below to f*ck with you," she declared. "We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."

Read More: Blueface Explains Meanings Behind His Prison Face Tattoos

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Blueface Breaks Up Fight Between His Mom & His New Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira 3.0K
Blueface Breaks Up With Hazel-E Gossip News Gossip Blueface Breaks Up With Hazel-E And Blames It On Her Social Media Addiction 4.5K
2019 Rolling Loud New York TV Blueface Locks Women Up In Jail For Hectic New Dating Show 555
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Pop Culture Karlissa Saffold Praises Chrisean Rock’s Parenting But Drags Rock’s Family Through The Mud 1.7K
Comments 0