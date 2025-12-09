Blueface is no stranger to clashing with his mother, Karlissa Saffold. Recently, for example, he confronted the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host after she got into a scuffle with his new girlfriend Nevaeh Akira at the club. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, he tells her that she needs to act more like his mother and less like a member of the Baddies cast. He even compared her to one of his most infamous exes, Chrisean Rock, which she didn't appreciate in the slightest.

"I would never ever ever," she declared. "You is a goddamn lie." As for what started Saffold's scuffle with Nevaeh, they both attended a welcome home party for the "Thotiana" rapper hosted by N3on after he got released from prison. Apparently, one of them ran into the other, prompting the fight.

Fortunately, it was broken up before escalating too much, and the two women have since made amends.

Blueface New Girlfriend

Shortly after the ordeal, Saffold took to social media to set the record straight. "Now when y'all aww what really happened don't apologize to me just suck the hemorage out my [peach emoji]," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Y'all need to stop guessing and assuming," she added at the time. "We had an absolute amazing night after the miscommunication."

Blueface was spotted spending time with Nevaeh while filming his "Baby Girl" music, but at the time, he was romantically involved with Hazel-E. He broke things off with Hazel-E weeks later, claiming that he'd "rather be with a young b*tch."

She fired back almost immediately, making it clear that she was over him anyway. "I went below to f*ck with you," she declared. "We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."