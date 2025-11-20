Karlissa Saffold Claims Hazel-E Unfollowed Her Following Age Gap Comments

Karlissa Saffold was interviewed by "TMZ" about her son's new relationship with Hazel-E and it seems it rubbed the TV star the wrong way.

It looks like there's already some slight tension between Blueface's new boo, Hazel-E, and his mom, Karlissa Saffold. During an impromptu interview with TMZ, the couple was asked how things are going between them and it sounds like everything is peachy keen, for the most part.

Blueface said, "she be trippin' sometimes," before the interviewer asked, "What she be doing?" That's when Karlissa Saffold chimed in with, "unfollowing me." The questioner put two and two together, assuming it might have something to do with her recent comments to the outlet.

Last week, Blueface's matriarch was asked about how it feels to have her son home. "It's amazing. It's like like getting your baby back after two years." The chat shifted to her thoughts on Hazel-E, whom the rapper has been dating for at least two weeks.

"I don't know yet. I need to probably sit down and have some dinner with her and see what she's talking about. She seems to be a nice young lady though," Karlissa responded.

Where things got a bit more interesting though when talking about Hazel-E's age. "That girl does not look 45 years old. Are you sure? No. I don't think so. 45? I'll have to talk to Blue about that. I was thinking more like 38ish."

Blueface & Hazel-E

However, according to Karlissa, she didn't mean anything by it, she just didn't realize she wasn't too much younger than her. For those wondering, the mother is 53. She did make a funny joke about Hazel-E's age. "That's my sister!" she quipped. The "Love & Hip-Hop" alum hilariously responded, "You told me to call you mom!"

Afterwards, Hazel said she would refollow Karlissa and not undo the act again. Moreover, Blueface was asked about other people having issues with the age gap in their relationship. He couldn't care less about that and is instead interested to see what he (28) can learn from Hazel-E.

Their relationship blossomed just days after he got out of prison. He had some harsh critiques of exes Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock on X. That seemed to be the nail in the coffin, especially for Rock who was seen trying to make amends by hanging out with him, their son, and Jaidyn's kids.

