Blueface’s Viral Song “Baby Girl” Sparks Hilarious Reactions

BY Caroline Fisher 288 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface "Baby Girl" Reactions
&lt;&gt; at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Blueface didn't waste any time getting back to work after spending roughly two years behind bars, immediately dropping new music.

It's only been a couple of weeks since Blueface got out of prison, but already, he's back to work. Earlier this month, he dropped off his new song "Baby Girl" alongside an accompanying music video. Now, the song is trending, and social media users have plenty to say about it.

Unfortunately, most of the feedback hasn't exactly been positive. One thing listeners can agree on, however, is that Blueface knows how to go viral. "Send him back to jail for this bs," on X user jokes. "Doing what to a Shih Tzu?" another asks.

Of course, Blueface seems to believe that all publiclity is good publicity, so it's safe to say he doesn't mind the criticism. His new music isn't the only thing sparking debate these days, either. He also recently confirmed his romance with Hazel-E, which raised eyebrows for multiple reasons.

For one, he was romantically linked to multiple women during his prison stay, including a woman named Angela and Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Baby Girl - Song by Blueface

Blueface & Hazel-E

On top of that, Hazel-E is 17 years older than Blueface, which is a considerable age difference. During a chat with TMZ after the rapper's prison release, his mother Karlissa Saffold shared her thoughts on the relationship, indicating that she has some doubts.

According to her, she hasn't spent a lot of time with Hazel-E, and wasn't aware of her age. "I don't know yet. I need to probably sit down and have some dinner with her and see what she's talking about. She seems to be a nice young lady though," she told the outlet. "That girl does not look 45 years old. Are you sure? No. I don't think so. 45? I'll have to talk to Blue about that. I was thinking more like 38ish." 

"45 would be like eight years younger than me," Saffold pointed out. The former Aunt-Tea Podcast host even suggested that Kim Kardashian might be a better match for her son.

Social Media Users React To "Baby Girl"

Read More: Blueface Isn't Buying NBA YoungBoy's Tour Numbers

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival Relationships Karlissa Saffold Wants Blueface To Date Kim Kardashian Instead Of Hazel-E 1325
Blueface Hazel E Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis Disses Hip Hop News Gossip Blueface Cozies Up To Hazel-E After Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Disses 7.2K
Blueface Mom Calls Feds On Chrisean Rock Threat Hip Hop News Relationships Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him 2.3K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 32.0K
Comments 0