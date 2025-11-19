Blueface’s Viral Song “Baby Girl” Sparks Hilarious Reactions

It's only been a couple of weeks since Blueface got out of prison, but already, he's back to work. Earlier this month, he dropped off his new song "Baby Girl" alongside an accompanying music video. Now, the song is trending, and social media users have plenty to say about it.

Unfortunately, most of the feedback hasn't exactly been positive. One thing listeners can agree on, however, is that Blueface knows how to go viral. "Send him back to jail for this bs," on X user jokes. "Doing what to a Shih Tzu?" another asks.

Of course, Blueface seems to believe that all publiclity is good publicity, so it's safe to say he doesn't mind the criticism. His new music isn't the only thing sparking debate these days, either. He also recently confirmed his romance with Hazel-E, which raised eyebrows for multiple reasons.

For one, he was romantically linked to multiple women during his prison stay, including a woman named Angela and Chrisean Rock.

Blueface & Hazel-E

On top of that, Hazel-E is 17 years older than Blueface, which is a considerable age difference. During a chat with TMZ after the rapper's prison release, his mother Karlissa Saffold shared her thoughts on the relationship, indicating that she has some doubts.

According to her, she hasn't spent a lot of time with Hazel-E, and wasn't aware of her age. "I don't know yet. I need to probably sit down and have some dinner with her and see what she's talking about. She seems to be a nice young lady though," she told the outlet. "That girl does not look 45 years old. Are you sure? No. I don't think so. 45? I'll have to talk to Blue about that. I was thinking more like 38ish."

"45 would be like eight years younger than me," Saffold pointed out. The former Aunt-Tea Podcast host even suggested that Kim Kardashian might be a better match for her son.