Baby Girl - Song by Blueface

Blueface is officially out of prison, and he is back making music, although with a brand-new flow that is going to sound out of this world.

Fresh up out the can, baby, can I put it in? I already nutted, and I cannot pull it out Baby girl so fire, I just had to blow her out I just want a bitch that I can chase around the house

Blueface recently got out of jail, and now, there is a lot of intrigue about his music career and what's next. Prior to being locked up, Blue was known for his West Coast bangers in which he rapped offbeat. However, his newest song "Baby Girl" is taking a much different approach. As you will hear on this song, the rapper uses a lowkey flow that is hard to pin down. There is a creep quality to the flow, but when you listen to the lyrics, you realize that this is intentional. It's a unique song, and one that will surely prove to be a bit polarizing to those day one Blueface fans.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!