Baby Girl - Song by Blueface

Blueface recently got out of jail, and now, there is a lot of intrigue about his music career and what's next. Prior to being locked up, Blue was known for his West Coast bangers in which he rapped offbeat. However, his newest song "Baby Girl" is taking a much different approach. As you will hear on this song, the rapper uses a lowkey flow that is hard to pin down. There is a creep quality to the flow, but when you listen to the lyrics, you realize that this is intentional. It's a unique song, and one that will surely prove to be a bit polarizing to those day one Blueface fans.
Release Date: November 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Baby Girl
Fresh up out the can, baby, can I put it in?
I already nutted, and I cannot pull it out
Baby girl so fire, I just had to blow her out
I just want a bitch that I can chase around the house