Blueface Isn't Buying NBA YoungBoy's Tour Numbers

Blueface says he isn't sure whether the reports about the success of NBA YoungBoy's recent Make America Slime Again Tour are entirely accurate. He weighed in on the idea of YoungBoy pulling in $75 million in total revenue while appearing on the One Night with Steiny show. "I don't know if I believe the hype. A lot of that sh*t just be..." Blueface said in the interview, before trailing off as the host asked, "whatever?"

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "it’s hard for some to believe in something they never experienced for themselves," one user wrote. Another added: "He was sold out across the map! You just learning to get on beat don’t do that." One more wrote: "Yea … based off the videos and NBA worldwide fans from the YN’s to the OGs YoungBoy actually probably mad waaaaay More then $75 million - like why this man so mad?"

NBA YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again" Tour

NBA YoungBoy kicked off the Make America Slime Again Tour in September with a show in Dallas, Texas, and wrapped up with a performance in Seattle, Washington, in November. In between, he headlined a total of 42 shows. During the final concert, YoungBoy's team brought out a plaque showcasing some incredible stats from the tour. It suggested that 200,000 tickets were sold and every venue was sold out.