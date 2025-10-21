NBA YoungBoy Refuses To Stream With Adin Ross After "MASA" Tour Concert

BY Cole Blake 592 Views
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy performed in New Orleans on Monday night as he continues to travel on his "Make America Slime Again Tour."

NBA YoungBoy and his team shut down the idea of streaming with Adin Ross backstage after his latest concert on his ongoing Make America Slime Again Tour. In a clip from Ross' livestream that is circulating on social media, the rapper's team suggests that YoungBoy is "not f*cking with that streaming sh*t."

Afterward, both Ross and fellow streamer Cuffem reflected on the situation in posts on X (formerly Twitter). "My Goat," Cuffem wrote. "I understand you don’t know who’s real or fake just know I been with you since 2016 on audiomack. I’m not mad at all so many people coming out of no where to show fake love cus he on top now so I understand. Keep going top first show of many on god needed more songs."

Adin Ross added: "Youngboys entire camp showed nothing but love, and great hospitality. I’m glad cuffem got to feel the love too , him being a true yb fan. I was obviously bummed out for cuffem not seeing him, but one day when the time is right it’ll happen, W stream. w Akademiks."

NBA YoungBoy "MASA" Tour

NBA YoungBoy began performing on the Make America Slime Again Tour back in September and will continue to do so through November. His last show is set for Seattle, Washington. So far, he's brought along DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, and Offset, as well as Toosii as supporting acts.

This week's incident with Adin Ross isn't the first time the streamer has made headlines during the tour. Earlier this month, Ross and Cuffem tried to attend YoungBoy's concert in Miami, but had problems with security that prevented them from getting in. "I take full on accountability yall, its my L I'm sorry," Ross wrote on X afterward. "I asked for all my ppl it got approved. We show up waiting outside, and security got in it with my ppl. If coming too deep was an issue I would've 100% respected that. I'm sorry to you guys and to cuffem yall can be on my a**."

