NBA YoungBoy Fans Try To Storm Sold Out Arena In New Orleans To See Him Perform

Lil Baby &amp; Friends
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy performed two concerts in New Orleans as he continues to travel on his "Make America Slime Again" tour.

NBA YoungBoy fans attempted to storm the entrance to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, where he was headlining a concert on Monday night. The incident resulted in security authorizing a temporary lockdown, which led to ticket-holding fans struggling to get inside.

Mike Hoss, a media relations manager for the venue as well as Caesars Superdome management company Legends Global, addressed the incident in a statement provided to NOLA.com. "We can confirm that non-ticketed patrons attempted to enter the Smoothie King Center after the headline artist had taken the stage," Hoss said. “It is important to note that all the non-ticketed fans had already passed through our enhanced security screening procedures, so there was no compromise or breach of the venue’s secured perimeter. The situation was quickly brought under control by venue personnel and the NOPD, and the non-ticketed fans were dispersed. The concert continued through its full duration without any interruption or incident."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals NBA YoungBoy Wants To Link With Drake For Interview

NBA YoungBoy "MASA" Tour

NBA YoungBoy has been performing on the Make America Slime Again Tour since September and will continue to do so through November. His final show will be in Seattle, Washington, at the Climate Pledge Arena on November 12. He has brought along DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, and Offset, as well as Toosii, as supporting acts.

In the wake of Monday's drama, YoungBoy's manager, Alex Junnier, claimed on Instagram that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick banned the rapper from performing in Louisiana. He has since deleted the post, according to XXL.

During the same show, Adin Ross and Cuffem tried to get YoungBoy to appear on their livestream backstage, but he refused to do so. In one clip from Ross' stream, a member of the rapper's team says that YoungBoy is "not f*cking with that streaming sh*t." In posts on X (formerly Twitter) afterward, Ross and Cuffem said that they aren't holding it against YoungBoy.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Refuses To Stream With Adin Ross After "MASA" Tour Concert

