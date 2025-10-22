NBA YoungBoy fans attempted to storm the entrance to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, where he was headlining a concert on Monday night. The incident resulted in security authorizing a temporary lockdown, which led to ticket-holding fans struggling to get inside.

Mike Hoss, a media relations manager for the venue as well as Caesars Superdome management company Legends Global, addressed the incident in a statement provided to NOLA.com. "We can confirm that non-ticketed patrons attempted to enter the Smoothie King Center after the headline artist had taken the stage," Hoss said. “It is important to note that all the non-ticketed fans had already passed through our enhanced security screening procedures, so there was no compromise or breach of the venue’s secured perimeter. The situation was quickly brought under control by venue personnel and the NOPD, and the non-ticketed fans were dispersed. The concert continued through its full duration without any interruption or incident."

NBA YoungBoy "MASA" Tour

NBA YoungBoy has been performing on the Make America Slime Again Tour since September and will continue to do so through November. His final show will be in Seattle, Washington, at the Climate Pledge Arena on November 12. He has brought along DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, and Offset, as well as Toosii, as supporting acts.

In the wake of Monday's drama, YoungBoy's manager, Alex Junnier, claimed on Instagram that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick banned the rapper from performing in Louisiana. He has since deleted the post, according to XXL.