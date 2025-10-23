This week, rumors have been swirling that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has barred NBA YoungBoy from performing in the city. This is because reportedly, he didn't leave the city when he was supposed to. Allegedly, this was a violation of an agreement made between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation.

In response to the rumors, New Orleans Police Department Communications Director Officer Reese Harper released a statement to XXL.

"Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements," it begins. "The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city."

"On Monday, October 20, 2025, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed to Smoothie King Center management that NBA YoungBoy did not leave town following either of his two concerts—in accordance with the agreement established between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation, the artist’s promoter," the statement concludes.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Rumors that YB wouldn't be allowed to perform in New Orleans again stemmed from a social media post. The post, which was shared by the rapper's manager Alex Junnier, has since been deleted. "Shout out to the Twinski for telling us we're never allowed to perform in Louisiana again after these two shows," it reportedly read.

NBA YoungBoy is currently on his "MASA" tour, which is scheduled to run into next month. So far, the hitmaker has performed in cities like Orlando, Miami, Nashville, and more. He also has upcoming shows in the coming weeks in Charlotte, San Antonio, Dallas, and Las Vegas, among other cities. He's expected to wrap up the tour with a performance in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.