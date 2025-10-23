New Orleans Police Address Rumor That NBA YoungBoy Is Banned From Performing In Louisiana

BY Caroline Fisher 214 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Orleans NBA YoungBoy Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Reportedly, NBA YoungBoy did not leave New Orleans after his two latest performances, despite being required to.

This week, rumors have been swirling that NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has barred NBA YoungBoy from performing in the city. This is because reportedly, he didn't leave the city when he was supposed to. Allegedly, this was a violation of an agreement made between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation.

In response to the rumors, New Orleans Police Department Communications Director Officer Reese Harper released a statement to XXL.

"Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements," it begins. "The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city."

"On Monday, October 20, 2025, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed to Smoothie King Center management that NBA YoungBoy did not leave town following either of his two concerts—in accordance with the agreement established between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation, the artist’s promoter," the statement concludes.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Fans Try To Storm Sold Out Arena In New Orleans To See Him Perform

NBA YoungBoy Tour
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Rumors that YB wouldn't be allowed to perform in New Orleans again stemmed from a social media post. The post, which was shared by the rapper's manager Alex Junnier, has since been deleted. "Shout out to the Twinski for telling us we're never allowed to perform in Louisiana again after these two shows," it reportedly read.

NBA YoungBoy is currently on his "MASA" tour, which is scheduled to run into next month. So far, the hitmaker has performed in cities like Orlando, Miami, Nashville, and more. He also has upcoming shows in the coming weeks in Charlotte, San Antonio, Dallas, and Las Vegas, among other cities. He's expected to wrap up the tour with a performance in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals NBA YoungBoy Wants To Link With Drake For Interview

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Music NBA YoungBoy Fans Try To Storm Sold Out Arena In New Orleans To See Him Perform 1030
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.8K
NBA YoungBoy Canceled Security Shows Explanations Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy's Canceled & Security-Heavy Shows Get Explanations 3.5K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 16.7K
Comments 0