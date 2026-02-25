Cardi B Reportedly Dumped Stefon Diggs Days Before The Super Bowl

BY Cole Blake
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots ended up getting blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Cardi B reportedly broke up with Stefon Diggs just days before the New England Patriots loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, according to a report from Us Weekly. Just weeks earlier, she had joined him on the field in celebrating the Patriots' win in the AFC Championship.

“They are always so up and down,” the insider told the outlet. “This isn’t the first time they have broken up.” In turn, Cardi is apparently single as she embarks on her Little Miss Drama Tour. “Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free,” the source added. “He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better.”

Rumors of a rift between Cardi and Diggs began at the Super Bowl, where Cardi left after her appearance during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. When the game ended, the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B went public with her relationship with Stefon Diggs, last year, amid her divorce from Offset. In November, they welcomed their first child together.

While Cardi has yet to officially comment on her breakup with Diggs, she did seemingly imply they're done during a recent concert on the Little Miss Drama Tour. "Let me tell you somethin'. Just 'cause I ain't f*cking with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b*tch," she said on stage, seemingly referencing BIA.

The rapper had joked about Diggs' performance in the Super Bowl by shading Cardi in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can!” she remarked. Diggs finished the game with 3 receptions for 37 yards.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
