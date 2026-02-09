Fans Believe Old Post Confirms Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Breakup

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram moments after the Super Bowl, which is a sign of breakups these days.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have apparently been done with each other, and fans are pointing to a past post from the femcee as evidence. Right now, folks are fixating on a simple message that she posted to her Instagram Story that Live Bitez reports is a couple of weeks old. "Done," it read with nothing else but a black screen.

Additionally, a fan of the rapper's, who goes by not_for_the_dumb_sh8t_3 on social media, seemingly confirms this was the actual end of her relationship with the NFL wide receiver.

The person claims, "Cardi was already going to be a part of this Super Bowl without Stefon Diggs!! Cardi broke up with him the day after the AFC championship. If you paid attention to his stories, she put DONE in the biggest fight I had ever seen, and you never seen that man again!!"

They continue, "He just tried to pretend like he was still with her and his press conferences, but like every time she break up with him and he's hurt he brings Pree around and this time it cost him the Super Bowl [three laughing emojis]."

The user concludes, "and Cardi doesn't care and she's done with him for good because she took the breakup public. She's officially done and I'm so happy!!"

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

Cardi B Unfollows Stefon Diggs After Super Bowl

If this is all true, then Stefon Diggs had no chance to propose to Cardi B. If you remember, the New England Patriot hinted that he had to get his ring first before making that move.

But it seems like that won't be happening at all if this claim holds up. Rumors of their breakup started after the Super Bowl conclude, with fans noticing they weren't following one another on Instagram.

Additionally, Cardi reportedly left Levi's Stadium early after making her cameo during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. Over the last few hours, there's been a stark difference in the reporting about them as the mother of four (one with Diggs) was very positive.

The AM I THE DRAMA? talent was supporting the veteran pass catcher all throughout the Patriots playoff run. Making matters worse though for Diggs is that his squad was no match for the Seattle Seahawks. The representatives of the NFC were stout defensively all game. Their performance on that side of the ball resulted in a second Lombardi Trophy for the franchise. They went on to win 29-13.

Read More: Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go Off Dave Blunts In Viral Rant

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other After The Patriots' Super Bowl Loss
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Comments 1