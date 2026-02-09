Fans Believe Old Post Confirms Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Breakup

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have apparently been done with each other, and fans are pointing to a past post from the femcee as evidence. Right now, folks are fixating on a simple message that she posted to her Instagram Story that Live Bitez reports is a couple of weeks old. "Done," it read with nothing else but a black screen.

Additionally, a fan of the rapper's, who goes by not_for_the_dumb_sh8t_3 on social media, seemingly confirms this was the actual end of her relationship with the NFL wide receiver.

The person claims, "Cardi was already going to be a part of this Super Bowl without Stefon Diggs!! Cardi broke up with him the day after the AFC championship. If you paid attention to his stories, she put DONE in the biggest fight I had ever seen, and you never seen that man again!!"

They continue, "He just tried to pretend like he was still with her and his press conferences, but like every time she break up with him and he's hurt he brings Pree around and this time it cost him the Super Bowl [three laughing emojis]."

The user concludes, "and Cardi doesn't care and she's done with him for good because she took the breakup public. She's officially done and I'm so happy!!"

Cardi B Unfollows Stefon Diggs After Super Bowl

If this is all true, then Stefon Diggs had no chance to propose to Cardi B. If you remember, the New England Patriot hinted that he had to get his ring first before making that move.

But it seems like that won't be happening at all if this claim holds up. Rumors of their breakup started after the Super Bowl conclude, with fans noticing they weren't following one another on Instagram.

Additionally, Cardi reportedly left Levi's Stadium early after making her cameo during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. Over the last few hours, there's been a stark difference in the reporting about them as the mother of four (one with Diggs) was very positive.