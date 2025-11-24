IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

BY Cole Blake 314 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
A spokesperson for Offset has already said that "any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated."

An Instagram model by the username @jordyngorr has shared a series of alleged text messages from Offset and, in doing so, claims the Migos rapper was trying to set up Cardi B's new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. The alleged texts show Offset trying to get in contact with the model, who writes in the caption: "@offsetyrn keep violating me but stay in my phone asking me to help set up steffon [laughing emojis]. Pleaseee!!! Super tender."

The drama comes after Cardi welcomed her first child with Diggs, earlier this month. In the wake of that news, a fake image began circulating online, purportedly showing Offset claiming to be the child's father. A spokesperson for the rapper shut this down in a statement provided to TMZ. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily," the statement read. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Read More: Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B shared the first pictures of her and Diggs' newborn on Instagram, last week. She can be seen holding the baby, who is wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket. Days before that, she penned a lengthy reflection on where she is in life.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me!," Cardi continued. "It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

Read More: Chris Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs For Defamation & Sexual Misconduct

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Photos Newborn Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs 1.6K
Cardi B Appearance New York City Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Makes Appearance In New York City Just Days After Giving Birth 1290
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Officially Welcomes Baby Boy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs 2.6K
Cardi B Working Out Gym Days After Giving Birth Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Reportedly Hits The Gym Just Days After Giving Birth 736
Comments 0