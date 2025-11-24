An Instagram model by the username @jordyngorr has shared a series of alleged text messages from Offset and, in doing so, claims the Migos rapper was trying to set up Cardi B's new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. The alleged texts show Offset trying to get in contact with the model, who writes in the caption: "@offsetyrn keep violating me but stay in my phone asking me to help set up steffon [laughing emojis]. Pleaseee!!! Super tender."

The drama comes after Cardi welcomed her first child with Diggs, earlier this month. In the wake of that news, a fake image began circulating online, purportedly showing Offset claiming to be the child's father. A spokesperson for the rapper shut this down in a statement provided to TMZ. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily," the statement read. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B shared the first pictures of her and Diggs' newborn on Instagram, last week. She can be seen holding the baby, who is wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket. Days before that, she penned a lengthy reflection on where she is in life.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."