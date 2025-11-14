Cardi B Officially Welcomes Baby Boy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has officially entered a new chapter, and this one includes her newest bundle of joy. Cardi made the announcement in peak Cardi fashion. She posted an Instagram reel that shows her confidently walking in heels, baby bump gone, while lip-syncing "Hello" from her new album Am I The Drama? The lyric she chose sent the message loud and clear: "I’m back, b*tch."



TMZ reported that the Grammy-winning rapper welcomed the baby boy last week, and sources close to the artist say NFL star Stefon Diggs was by Cardi’s side for the birth.

As far as the caption on the post, the rapper reflected on the many chapters of her life and how this new arrival marks the beginning of a fresh era. “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she wrote. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it!”

Cardi B Lets Fans Know She's Back

She continued, tying her personal evolution to her recent creative resurgence. "I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me," she said. "One more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Moreover, the new baby marks Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Diggs, who has spent the past year in headlines for his standout NFL performances and his relationship with the rap superstar. While the pair have kept many details of their romance private, both of them have been in headlines for various reasons. Cardi, for her messy split with ex-husband Offset, and Diggs for a recent DNA test that proves he's the father of an Instagram model's child.

Fans have already flooded Cardi’s comments with congratulations to celebrate the arrival of the newborn. Between new music, renewed momentum, and the arrival of her son, Cardi seems to be stepping fully into the next phase of her life. Congrats to the couple!