BY Caroline Fisher 231 Views
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Cardi B announced the birth of her son with Stefon Diggs, calling him "one more reason to be the best version" of herself.

Cardi B has a lot on her plate at the moment. Yesterday, for example, she took to Instagram to announce that she's given birth to her son with Stefon Diggs. This follows her messy split from her ex Offset, along with the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," the femcee wrote. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me!," she continued. "It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

Cardi B Gives Birth

It looks like Cardi isn't wasting any time, either. Recently, she was spotted chatting with Adam Drawas at an event in New York City, as seen in a clip shared by @BardiUpdatess on X. Obviously, she was eager to get back to her career after giving birth, and fans can't blame her.

After all, she announced plans to drop yet another new project sometime very soon during a livestream last month. According to her, it will be an entirely new album, not a deluxe version of her last one. Per the stream, she wants it to come out in less than a year, meaning fans don't have much longer to wait.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
