Cardi B Reportedly Hits The Gym Just Days After Giving Birth

Although Cardi B has never stepped away from the spotlight, it's hard to deny that 2025 is one of her biggest years ever both personally and professionally. For one, she finally released her long-awaited sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? to a lot of fanfare. On the other hand, last week the Bronx superstar welcomed her fourth child into the world, a baby boy with Stefon Diggs.

This is the couple's first child, and fans wasted no time in congratulating them. Apparently, she didn't waste any time either in hitting the gym after childbirth. In a clip caught by TMZ, you can see the mother of four at a New Jersey gym on Thursday (November 13). She was working out in a sports bra and leggings, although the clip in question just shows her on her phone.

According to the publication, eyewitnesses said Cardi went with a few trainers and focused hard on her workout with little to no breaks. Considering other relationship narratives and drama cycles, we're sure she is very happy to just focus on her baby boy, look forward to what's to come, and prepare for what's next.

Cardi B Gave Birth

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi B wrote about this new motherhood phase in an Instagram post. "Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.