Cardi B Reportedly Hits The Gym Just Days After Giving Birth

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Working Out Gym Days After Giving Birth Hip Hop News
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B recently gave birth to her fourth child, a baby boy with Stefon Diggs that marks their first bundle of joy as a couple.

Although Cardi B has never stepped away from the spotlight, it's hard to deny that 2025 is one of her biggest years ever both personally and professionally. For one, she finally released her long-awaited sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? to a lot of fanfare. On the other hand, last week the Bronx superstar welcomed her fourth child into the world, a baby boy with Stefon Diggs.

This is the couple's first child, and fans wasted no time in congratulating them. Apparently, she didn't waste any time either in hitting the gym after childbirth. In a clip caught by TMZ, you can see the mother of four at a New Jersey gym on Thursday (November 13). She was working out in a sports bra and leggings, although the clip in question just shows her on her phone.

According to the publication, eyewitnesses said Cardi went with a few trainers and focused hard on her workout with little to no breaks. Considering other relationship narratives and drama cycles, we're sure she is very happy to just focus on her baby boy, look forward to what's to come, and prepare for what's next.

Read More: Cardi B Has Wholesome And Hilarious Reaction To Stefon Diggs' Touchdown

Cardi B Gave Birth

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi B wrote about this new motherhood phase in an Instagram post. "Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me!" she continued. "It's me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I've learned i've healed, and im loving the woman i've become! Thats what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B & More Nominated For 2026 Rap Grammys

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Officially Welcomes Baby Boy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs 453
cardi b stefon diggs Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline 8.8K
Cardi B's Gala After Party With Revolve And FWRD At Silencio NY Music Cardi B Wastes No Time In Returning To The Gym After Giving Birth 851
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four Relationships Stefon Diggs Says He Wants A Baby Boy With Cardi B And Is Already Thinking Of Names 840
Comments 0