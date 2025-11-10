Cardi B Has Wholesome And Hilarious Reaction To Stefon Diggs' Touchdown

Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs had another rock-solid performance for the streaking New England Patriots, and Cardi B was loving every minute of their win.

The New England Patriots have been one of the surprise teams of this NFL season as they now sit atop their division, the AFC East. After their 28-23 win on Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, they are now 8-2 and are a game-and-a-half ahead of the Buffalo Bills. Moreover, they are tied for the first overall seed in the AFC playoff picture.

One of the reasons why they are in this position is because of their offense. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, his collection of weapons, which includes Stefon Diggs, has been excellent. Speaking of the veteran wide out, he was a major contributor, hauling in five out of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown.

His score was seen by his girlfriend, superstar rapper Cardi B. Her reaction, caught by Complex, was absolutely priceless. Shouting enthusiastically, she said, "Oh my God, that's what the f*ck I'm talking about! Bring it home! Bring it home! [...] That's what I'm talking about, bring that s**t home, n****!"

Moreover, she posted a hilarious gif expressing how she feels whenever her man reaches the endzone. "When my man score a touchdown… PAT NATION!!! #PattyNation #PatekNation #PattiLabellePiesNation."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship

The gif shows a woman raising her legs into the air while sitting back in a chair. As for Diggs and the Patriots, they will look to improve to 9-2 this Thursday at home against the dismal New York Jets.

Overall, things are looking up for the couple as they expecting their first child together very soon. The femcee confirmed her pregnancy in September. Diggs was the one to reveal that they are having a boy. Telling PEOPLE, he said, "It’s a boy. That’s enough for me. I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

This will be his first with the AM I THE DRAMA? star and the latter's fourth. She co-parents three with ex-husband Offset.

