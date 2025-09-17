Cardi B Confirms She Is Pregnant With Stefon Diggs' Child

Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
In the midst of her rollout for "Am I The Drama?," Cardi B has confirmed that she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs' child.

Cardi B is about to drop her new album Am I The Drama? in just two days from now. In the midst of this, there have been all sorts of rumors about her relationship with Stefon Diggs, and whether or not she is pregnant. Loose-fitting dresses, awkward turns to the side, and all sorts of Paparazzi attention has led to fans jumping to conclusions. However, as it turns out, fans had every right to be suspicious.

This morning, Cardi was CBS Mornings for an exclusive interview with Gayle King. Overall, it was quite revealing, as Cardi B confirmed that she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs' child. This is her first child with Diggs, and her fourth child overall. Her previous three kids were with her ex-husband, Offset.

It's clear that Cardi was ready to reveal the news, as King made it a point to ask the question directly in the midst of their interview. Ultimately, the speculation had been rampant, and fans wanted to know the truth.

Cardi B Pregnant

Cardi B immediately received a hearty congratulations from Gayle King, who noted that this was Cardi's fourth child. In the aftermath of the revelation, Cardi revealed that she is feeling good right now, and is just excited about her relationship. Furthermore, she explained that doing all of this promo for her album while carrying a child as made her feel powerful. Moreover, Diggs has been incredibly supportive throughout this run.

In the midst of her pregnancy, Cardi B also had to deal with an assault trial, which could have put stress on the pregnancy. Luckily, for her, she was able to escape the trial unscathed.

Now, she will be focused on the release of her album, which will officially drop on Friday, September 19th. This album is going to be massive for her, as she hasn't dropped a project since 2018's classic debut, Invasion of Privacy. Only time will tell whether or not Cardi can outdo herself.

