Cardi B threw a pen near a member of the paparazzi outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles where she heard closing arguments in her civil assault trial on Tuesday. The person had asked her about her pregnancy rumors and mentioned her estranged husband, Offset. She immediately snapped on him in response. Cardi is currently in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

"Don't do that," she told the person, as caught by TMZ. "Do you see women asking those types of questions?... Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your mama taught you to respect women."

The assault case was brought by Emani Ellis, a former security guard who is accusing Cardi of attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She claims the rapper flew into a rage after she simply acknowledged her being there. Cardi was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce they were expecting publicly.

Cardi has denied the allegations. She took the witness stand, last week, to share her side of the story. She claimed Ellis was recording her and causing a scene. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

In other news, Cardi will be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, after the trial wraps up. It's due for release on September 19, over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi has yet to confirm a tracklist for the album, but has already put out two singles. She dropped the "Outside," back in June and followed that up with "Imaginary Playerz," last month.