Cardi B Throws Pen After Paparazzi Ask About Her Pregnancy Rumors With Offset & Stefon Diggs

BY Cole Blake 691 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B was peppered with questions outside of the Los Angeles courthouse where her assault trial was held on Tuesday.

Cardi B threw a pen near a member of the paparazzi outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles where she heard closing arguments in her civil assault trial on Tuesday. The person had asked her about her pregnancy rumors and mentioned her estranged husband, Offset. She immediately snapped on him in response. Cardi is currently in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

"Don't do that," she told the person, as caught by TMZ. "Do you see women asking those types of questions?... Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your mama taught you to respect women."

The assault case was brought by Emani Ellis, a former security guard who is accusing Cardi of attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She claims the rapper flew into a rage after she simply acknowledged her being there. Cardi was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce they were expecting publicly.

Cardi has denied the allegations. She took the witness stand, last week, to share her side of the story. She claimed Ellis was recording her and causing a scene. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Read More: Cardi B's Testimony Leaves Social Media Bursting With Laughter

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

In other news, Cardi will be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, after the trial wraps up. It's due for release on September 19, over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi has yet to confirm a tracklist for the album, but has already put out two singles. She dropped the "Outside," back in June and followed that up with "Imaginary Playerz," last month.

Read More: Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Arrives At Court For Final Arguments In Assault Trial 134
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse 15.9K
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion 1.7K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B's Testimony Leaves Social Media Bursting With Laughter 2.0K
Comments 1