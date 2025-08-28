Cardi B's Testimony Leaves Social Media Bursting With Laughter

BY Cole Blake 373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B took the stand to deny Emani Ellis' allegations in her ongoing civil assault trial on Tuesday.

Clips from Cardi B's testimony for her ongoing civil assault trial are going viral on social media as fans have been having a laugh at her antics on the stand. A former security guard by the name Emani Ellis is suing Cardi while alleging she assaulted her at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. The trial kicked off earlier this week.

When asked whether Ellis was bigger than her at the time, Cardi responds: "Absolutely," before motioning towards Ellis. "I mean look. You have her medical records? I was 130 pounds at that time." When asked whether Ellis is overweight, Cardi remarks: "She's a little..." before trailing off. The attorney then asks Cardi if she called Ellis "fat," to which Cardi answers: "No. I was calling her a b*tch."

Fans have been sharing plenty of jokes in response to the interactions. "This Cardi B case is the stupidest lawsuit, but it's worth it for the memes we'll get out of it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Cardi B in court today was like an SNL skit."

Read More: Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B's Assault Trial

Elsewhere during Cardi's testimony, she denied Ellis' allegations. Instead, she claimed that Ellis instigated their confrontation by filming her during a private medical appointment. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7. She was expecting her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce the pregnancy. Cardi also denied having ever touched Ellis.

Ellis, on the other hand, claims she merely remarked, "Wow, that’s Cardi B," out of surprise when she saw the rapper and that the comment made Cardi enraged. She's suing for monetary damages with the case.

Read More: Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse 3.3K
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion 706
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins 909
Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Says Security Guard Accusing Her Of Assault Is Demanding $24 Million 590
Comments 0