Cardi B's Testimony Leaves Social Media Bursting With Laughter

Clips from Cardi B's testimony for her ongoing civil assault trial are going viral on social media as fans have been having a laugh at her antics on the stand. A former security guard by the name Emani Ellis is suing Cardi while alleging she assaulted her at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. The trial kicked off earlier this week.

When asked whether Ellis was bigger than her at the time, Cardi responds: "Absolutely," before motioning towards Ellis. "I mean look. You have her medical records? I was 130 pounds at that time." When asked whether Ellis is overweight, Cardi remarks: "She's a little..." before trailing off. The attorney then asks Cardi if she called Ellis "fat," to which Cardi answers: "No. I was calling her a b*tch."

Fans have been sharing plenty of jokes in response to the interactions. "This Cardi B case is the stupidest lawsuit, but it's worth it for the memes we'll get out of it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Cardi B in court today was like an SNL skit."

Cardi B's Assault Trial

Elsewhere during Cardi's testimony, she denied Ellis' allegations. Instead, she claimed that Ellis instigated their confrontation by filming her during a private medical appointment. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7. She was expecting her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce the pregnancy. Cardi also denied having ever touched Ellis.