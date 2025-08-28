Witness In Cardi B Assault Trial Takes The Rapper's Side

Cardi B recently testified in her assault trial for allegedly attacking a security guard at an OB-GYN office in 2018. Following more trial developments caught by Law&Crime Trials on YouTube, it seems like another witness in the case is backing her defense up.

Furthermore, on Wednesday (August 27), the office's receptionist on the day of the alleged assault, Tierra Malcolm, took the stand. She claimed that she did not see the Bronx superstar physically assault security guard Emani Ellis.

As for what Malcolm did recall, she said she entered the hallway after she heard a verbal argument between Cardi B and Ellis. However, she said they never got physical. The receptionist testified that she noticed a scratch on her face after the incident, but she said it probably came from the security guard rather than Cardi. That's because she had placed herself in the middle of them to cool tensions, with her back allegedly facing the mother of three.

She made similar claims during her own witness testimony. Allegedly, this went down when the clinic had closed early to provide privacy for the 32-year-old.

What Happened With Cardi B?

The Los Angeles County trial also included witness testimony from Dr. David Finke, the OB-GYN doctor who treated Cardi B that day. He backed up Tierra Malcolm's testimony and said Ellis gave Malcolm a shoulder injury, but that Cardi did not attack anyone.

For those unaware, Cardi B claimed Ellis was recording her without her permission, which is what caused the confrontation. Also, she said she was smaller than the security guard and four months pregnant, so Cardi never would've tried to get physical with her.