Cardi B Says Security Guard Accusing Her Of Assault Is Demanding $24 Million

BY Zachary Horvath
Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Day two of Cardi B's trial revolving around Emani Ellis' assault allegations took place today and the femcee made a stunning revelation.

Cardi B's assault case stemming from a 2020 lawsuit from former security guard Emani Ellis is underway. It started Monday, August 25, with the femcee's legal rep claiming that it was the plaintiff who instigated this alleged physical encounter. "Cardi B was facing someone, with all respect, who testified she was 240-250 pounds, wearing black military boots, hovering over her, yelling and screaming at her, taking swings at her, trying to get to her. There will be evidence that it was [Ellis] who yelled, ‘I will f*ck your sh*t up.’ That’s when someone intervened and dragged [Ellis] to an elevator and said, ‘You have to leave.'"

Prior to Cardi's lawyer's opening statement, Ellis recalled doing her rounds at the medical office when she spotted the superstar. She claims she said, "Wow, that’s Cardi B." This allegedly caused the Bronx native to explode after accusing Ellis of trying to publicize the visit. The "Bodak Yellow" songwriter was a few months pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time. "She was extremely upset. She put her finger in my face," Ellis testified.

Yesterday, Cardi B took the stand for the first time where she said she "never" laid hands on the plaintiff. Moreover, lawyers for Ellis asked her a series of disjointed questions. Meghann Cuniff caught one clip where one asked if her hair was fake, then some about her nails, and then if she was affiliated with a gang.

Read More: JID "God Does Like Ugly" Review

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

As for today, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, took the stand for a consecutive time. It's here where we have supposedly learned how much Ellis is trying to sue her for. "She's trying to get some money. She's suing me for $24 million."

After testifying that, Ellis' lawyer asked if she was "disabled" during this alleged fight in 2018. "At that moment, when you're pregnant, I'm very disabled. You want me to tell you the things I can't do?" Per Rolling Stone, this got some of the jurors to laugh in court.

This entire case comes at an unfortunate time for the performer. Right now, she's preparing her sophomore studio album AM I THE DRAMA? It's due out on September 19 with singles "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz" leading the way.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Foot Locker Release Day Moments

