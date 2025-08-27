Lawyer Asks If Cardi B's Hair Is Real & If She's Affiliated With A Gang During Assault Trial

The second day of Cardi B's assault trial stemming from an alleged encounter with Emani Ellis in 2018 got underway yesterday, August 26.

Cardi B's civil assault trial has gotten off to a strange start. Day two of it concluded yesterday, August 26, and some of the questions asked by one lawyer didn't appear to amount to much. Independent legal reporter Meghann Cuniff captured a handful of clips from the femcee's time on the stand, and it was quite unusual.

One lawyer in particular asked about her hair and if it was real or not. On day one of the trial, Cardi B sported a never-before-seen black pixie cut wig. However, on Tuesday, she put on a blonde wig with a more traditional hairstyle.

The Bronx native laughed at the question. But she still answered saying, "They're wigs." Then, he jumped to a much more serious topic. "Do you have any affiliation at this time with a gang?" However, Cardi B's lawyer objected to that which the judge sustained.

In April of this year, the hitmaker's legal team wanted questions about her past that may be frowned upon in court to be omitted. They argued at the time, "There is a serious danger that the jury will believe... that [Cardi] is a ‘bad person’ and seek to improperly punish her on that basis." Reportedly, her history as a stripper, alleged gang ties, and drug-related accusations were on that list.

Cardi B Assault Lawsuit

After that, the lawyer proceeded to inquire her about her nails and if she thinks they're sharp. Cardi B didn't think so, describing them as having a more circular and "opal" shape. Moreover, she estimates that they aren't even an inch long.

The lawyer also wanted to know how long it would take to put on three-inch nails. Depending on the material of them, she says it can take a couple of hours. Emani Ellis, the lady accusing Cardi B of assaulting her in 2018, alleges she was attacked with sharp nails.

Ellis, who was a security guard at a medical office in Beverly Hills, allegedly saw the superstar and was surprised to see her there. However, she alleges that things escalated quickly and got physical. Conversely, Cardi and her lawyer allege that she was recording her and acting "belligerent." Moreover, she swore that she "never" touched Ellis.

She feared for her and her unborn baby's safety. She was pregnant with her and Offset's first child and didn't publicly announce it yet. "Cardi B was facing someone, with all respect, who testified she was 240-250 pounds, wearing black military boots, hovering over her, yelling and screaming at her, taking swings at her, trying to get to her," her legal rep stated.

