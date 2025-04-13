Cardi B Doesn’t Want Past As A Stripper Or Alleged Gang Ties To Hurt Her In Assault Trial

Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is accused of assaulting Emani Ellis, a former security guard at a medical office in Beverly Hills, in 2018.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Cardi B, and unfortunately for the femcee, it doesn't look like she'll be catching a break any time soon. According to In Touch Weekly, she's currently scheduled to go to trial on May 12 after being sued by Emani Ellis, a former security guard at a medical office in Beverly Hills. The lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly took place in 2018 when Cardi was visiting her OB-GYN.

The "Enough" rapper alleges that Ellis started filming her, despite the fact that she had yet to publicly announce her pregnancy. “[Cardi] asked her to put her phone away because [Cardi’s] pregnancy had not been made public yet," her lawyer stated. The situation only escalated from there, but the two parties tell very different stories. Cardi insists she didn't lay a finger on Ellis. Ellis, on the other hand, alleges she was struck in the face, head, and body. She also alleges that she was spit on, injured by sharp objects and long fingernails, and bombarded with an onslaught of profanities and racial slurs.

Cardi B & Offset Divorce
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the trial approaches, Cardi and her legal team are preparing for what's to come. Recently, they filed a motion asking the judge to block any mention of certain parts of her past. Reportedly, this includes her history as a stripper, alleged gang ties, drug-related accusations, and more. They argue that bringing these things up could be a tactic to prejudice the jury. “There is a serious danger that the jury will believe... that [Cardi] is a ‘bad person’ and seek to improperly punish her on that basis,” they stated. At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on the motion.

This isn't the only battle Cardi is involved in these days, however. She's also currently at odds with her ex, Offset. The two of them decided to go their separate ways last summer, and things have gotten ugly amid their divorce. Last month, for example, Cardi accused the former Migos member of threatening her, harassing her, and more.

