Cardi B’s Assault Trial Pushed To 2024 In Hopes Of Reaching Agreement With Alleged Victim

Cardi B and her legal team have successfully agreed with her alleged victim in her ongoing assault lawsuit to push the case back to 2024. The two sides hope to reach a deal before the case goes to trial. The lawsuit comes from security guard Emani Ellis who cites assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress and says the rapper attacked her in Los Angeles in February 2018.

Cardi allegedly “scratched her with her fingernail, yelled racial slurs at her and spit on her” after the security guard started recording her. Cardi had been leaving her obstetrician’s office for a scheduled appointment at the time. She had not yet publicly announced her pregnancy with her and Offset's first child, Kulture. Ellis was unable to provide pictures of her alleged injuries nor did she seek medical attention.

Cardi B Attends 65th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The trial date for the case is now February 1, 2024. "Parties in an attempt to resolve this matter have agreed to a mediation with mediator John W. Shaw, Esq. at Shaw Mediations, and the parties are working on scheduling the mediation for December of 2023. As trial of the action is scheduled for November 14, 2023, the Parties have agreed to continue the trial date from November 14, 2023 to February 1, 2024 in order to accommodate the mediation, and to attempt to informally resolve their dispute," court documents obtained by Radar Online read.

The latest legal trouble for Cardi comes as she is still dealing with the judgment that she won against blogger Tasha K. Earlier this month, a judge ruled that, despite Tasha's filing for bankruptcy, she'll still have to pay Cardi the judgment. “Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable,” Cardi’s lawyers argued successfully in their motion. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi's legal troubles on HotNewHipHop.

