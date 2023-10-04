Cardi B’s Team Used A TikTok Hack To Fix Her Dress In A Pinch

Every day we get new reminders that celebs are just regular people at their core. One came recently when Cardi B did what so many others have done and turned to TikTok hacks in a pinch. As she explains in her caption, "So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in… would you try this???." The caption accompanies a post of her team fixing up her dress, which is too big on her.

They seem to do a pretty good job at making the dress fit perfectly and Cardi shows off the full look at the end of the clip. "Teamwork make the dream work!!!" she concludes her caption. Fans in the comments couldn't help but be impressed at the rapper and her team's quick thinking. "Your team really doesn’t play about you," one of the top replies to the post reads. Even the official TikTok US Twitter account made its way to the comments. "gotta do what u gotta do," they replied. Check out the full video below.

Cardi B's Team Fixes A Too-Big Dress

Cardi B is fresh off the release of her new single "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion. The song is the second collaboration between the pair following 2020's smash hit "WAP." The song got off to a hot start debuting inside the top 20 on the hot 100 before slipping to number 44 on this week's charts.

Cardi B recently popped up at the final show on Beyonce's massive Renaissance tour. She shared a video to social media of her participating in the viral "Mute Challenge" that fans have been eating up. Even though plenty of people around her miss the boat, she absolutely nails the timing challenge and gets silent at just the right moment. What do you think of Cardi B's team having the right moves to fix her dress in a pinch? Let us know in the comment section below.

