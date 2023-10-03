Cardi B Threatens To Bring Out “Belcalis The Demon”: “I Got Years Of Receipts”

From her days on Love & Hip Hop to the recent release of “Bongos,” Cardi B faced more criticism than the average artist just by being unapologetically herself. However, it sounds like she might be getting fed up with the frequent hate. The rapper recently popped up on Instagram Live where she explained that she’s been on her best behavior for the sake of her fans, although she threatened to “bring this internet into f***ing shambles.”

“I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B the professional. But Belcalis the Demon, it be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans,” she explained. “I’ma just say this: people love Cinderella until Cinderella get a glass house,” Cardi added before issuing an ominous message to her haters. “Leave me the f*ck alone because I come with receipts. Years old receipts. I got receipts on all you b**ches and n***as.”

Cardi B’s Ominous Threat Amid Kanye Drama

Cardi B seems to be trying to keep the peace these days, but ultimately, made it clear that she doesn’t want to continue getting into drama online. “I won’t even just say it out my mouth,” Cardi added. “I literally got real receipts with dates. So leave me alone. ‘Cause y’all not gonna be ready for that. Y’all not gonna be ready for nothing.”

It remains unclear who Cardi B might be addressing in this matter but she found herself the target of one of Kanye West’s rants. Footage of an unreleased 2018 documentary of Ye surfaced recently and in one clip, he called Cardi B an industry plant that the Illuminati introduced to replace Nicki Minaj. Cardi later responded by sharing an old interview of Ye did with Jason Lee where he said he believed in her from the start. We’ll keep you posted on anymore information surrounding Cardi B. Check out her recent comments above.

