Cardi B Reveals She Is Getting Off Social Media, For Now

Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now. Consequently, she has millions of fans, and they all want to know what is happening in her life. Overall, she has a lot going on. She has a new album on the way and is currently parenting her two children with Offset. Moreover, she has had to deal with the threats against her husband, made by Kenneth Petty. In fact, Petty was just sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for what happened.

Last night, however, Cardi B had to deal with the parasocial nature of some fans. For instance, it was her anniversary with Offset. The rapper gifted his wife a plethora of flowers, amongst other things. When Cardi took to social media to express her gratitude, people came out and claimed she was throwing shade. Moreover, they were saying all sorts of other nasty things that left the "Bodak Yellow" MC confused. It was a truly bizarre situation, and she decided to take action.

Cardi B Speaks Out

In a recent spaces call on Twitter, the artist revealed that she will be leaving social media for about a week. As Cardi B describes, people are getting way too wild on these platforms, and it is seriously affecting her mood. It is easy to see why an artist of her caliber would do this. When you have so many people trying to dissect your life, it can become overwhelming, exceptionally fast. Cardi recognizes this, and she is simply taking steps toward protecting herself and her energy.

It remains to be seen if Cardi will actually make good on her promise to stop using social media for a week. Sometimes, the temptation to return is just too strong. Let us know what you think she should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

