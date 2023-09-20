Tokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story Freestyle

Tokyo Toni, known to many as Blac Chyna's mom, is no stranger to speaking her mind. Anytime she hops on livestreams on her various social media fans turn up expecting her to say something either funny or absurd. This time she once again had a treat for fans. Over the beat for Sexyy Red's "Pound Town" she transitioned from telling a story into spitting bars in a sequence that begins with her dissing Cardi B. "Cardi, come get your f*cking n*gga," she says before spiraling into an analogous story.

Fans in the comments aren't sure what to make of the video either. "Is this spoken word," one of the top comments on the post reads. "the story telling transition into rapping is hilarious" and "Idc she’s funny af 😩😂😂😂 cause she tricked me into listening to her rap Lmaoo I was listening to a story. Then boom. 16 bars just fell on my ears," other fans discuss. Consequently, there's plenty of debate among the responses trying to figure out what Toni is actually talking about. Check out the full video below.

Tokyo Toni Takes Aim At Cardi B In Bizarre Video

The biggest drama Tokyo Toni has been caught up in is with Blac Chyna's ex Tyga. Toni went public with claims that the rapper should be paying child support to Chyna. Subsequently, she even went as far as to say he "should be ashamed." “What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money,” she also said in the clip. Chyna and Tyga's beef is very much ongoing both in the court system and playing out in the public eye.

This isn't the only person Toni has been caught up in beef with. In a similar freestyle video, she takes shots at Beyonce, which didn't go over quite as well with fans. What do you think of Tokyo Toni dissing Cardi B in her recent Instagram Live video? Let us know in the comment section below.

