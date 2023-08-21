Nicki Minaj Surprises Tokyo Toni With Money To Pay Her Bills

Tokyo Toni, famous for being Blac Chyna’s mother got an unexpected present in a recent livestream. During a recent TikTok live fans captured a great clip of the influencer experiencing waves of excitement. First, she notices that Nicki Minaj herself has joined the livestream. Next, her reaction gets even more explosive when she finds out that Minaj made a hefty donation that would help her pay her bills. At first, she is so excited about the money that she doesn’t realize who sent it and once she sees that it’s Minaj, she starts twerking on screen. Check out the clip below.

In the comments, fans had mixed reactions. Some were happy to see Nicki Minaj giving her money generously. “Nicki helping the less fortunate,” reads the top comment. “The twerk when she found out it was nicki,” read another. Others pointed out that Toni had recently said some choice words about Nicki in a livestream and expressed surprise that the rapper was giving her money after that. “Wouldn’t have sent her a MF thang, not after she was talking crazy,” reads one comment. “Nicki must not of seen that video a few months ago where Tokyo was talking mad 💩 about her,” says another.

Read More: Alleged Victim Of Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Details “Ferocious Attack,” Seeks Default Judgement

Nicki Minaj Makes A Big Donation

Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited new studio album Pink Friday 2 is expected to arrive later this year. She showed off a new “Pink Sleeze” chain on her Instagram while she preps for the release of the album. Reports also say that she intends to go on tour after the release of the record, though official dates haven’t been confirmed yet.

Earlier this month Minaj grabbed the attention of her fans by tweeting about “the greatest song she’s ever written.” In a follow-up tweet, she even doubled down on the claim which had everyone even more excited to hear Pink Friday 2 later this year. What do you think of Nicki Minaj making a big donation to Tokyo Toni during her livestream? Let us now in the comment section below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Hypes Upcoming Drake Collab Up, Shows Shoes Billie Eilish Gifted Her

[Via]