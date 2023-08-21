Nicki Minaj Hypes Upcoming Drake Collab Up, Shows Shoes Billie Eilish Gifted Her

Nicki Minaj will be on Drake’s upcoming album For All The Dogs, and you can imagine just how much hype is circling around its release. Moreover, fans are ready to see the Young Money alums team up once again after a long silence, along with the typical hype that a Drake release provides. What’s more is that, during a recent TikTok live session, the Queen not only said it’s right around the corner, but stated that it’s something special. “I’m sure you’ll hear about that soon enough,” she told viewers, further fueling anticipation that the project will drop very soon. “But I should tell you be afraid, be very afraid.”

Furthermore, given their legendary run of collaborations and similar come-ups, this will be a hip-hop moment to remember this year. All fans can hope for is that Drake returns the favor for Nicki Minaj’s similarly hyped-up Pink Friday 2, set for later this year. After all, their friendship defined a big part of their careers early on, and now they stand above most of the competition. However they chose to tackle it, they have a lot to live up to.

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Upcoming Drake Team-Up

However, this wasn’t the only high-profile musician collab (or rather, camaraderie) that the Trinidadian MC alluded to recently. Via her Instagram Story, she tapped back in with another fellow superstar in the music realm, Billie Eilish. In fact, it was the other way around, as the singer sent Nicki Minaj a pair of her new Air Alpha Forces, in collaboration with Nike. “excited to share my newest shoe, the air alpha force, with you. love, Billie,” the card along with the sneakers read. “When one of your dream girls sends you a pair of her kicks,” the 40-year-old wrote in her post.

The Queen Thanks Billie Eilish For Her Sneakers

Meanwhile, amid more hype for Pink Friday 2, it’s hard to ignore the Barb’s presence in music in this very moment. A Barbie collab will certainly help you along the way, but we invite you to take a look at her track record. Clearly, she can do it all by herself, and it’s her choices for these huge moments that make her such an icon. For the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj, stay logged into HNHH.

