Drake and Nicki Minaj have given us some of hip-hop’s most iconic collaborations over the years, from Thank Me Later‘s “Up All Night” to Take Care’s “Make Me Proud.” In addition to those, we’ve also heard them team up with Lil Wayne on “No Frauds,” “Seeing Green,” and “Truffle Butter,” as well as Chris Brown on “Only.” We haven’t heard them reunite in several years, but on one of his first It’s All A Blur North American tour dates, Champagne Papi confirmed that #Dricki will be reuniting in the near future.

“Imma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, ‘cuz I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drake told his audience on Saturday (July 8) night. “So Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time,” he revealed, causing the crowd to loudly cheer and applaud. “I got a lot of love for her.” The father of one didn’t share any further details, but over on Twitter the Queen of Rap celebrated the news with a throwback photo of the Young Money members.

At this time it’s unclear exactly when Drake’s highly anticipated LP will hit DSPs, however we have seen a few leaks surface online already. As promised when he initially shared the news along with his new poetry book, the 36-year-old seems to return to his rap and R&B roots after exploring other genres on Honestly, Nevermind.

Aside from the updates on his recently announced For All The Dogs album, the conversation surrounding Drake has also been about his pretty pink manicure. In an IG back-and-forth with Lil Yachty, the Canadian admitted that he feels as though the world is treating his nails in a homophobic manner. Read everything Drizzy had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

