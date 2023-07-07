Drake has always been quite prolific. Just in 2022 alone he surprise dropped his turn towards house music Honestly, Nevermind then followed it up with his full-length 21 Savage collab Her Loss. Now there could be even more new Drake material coming soon. He’s been teasing his new album For All The Dogs since he dropped a book of poetry last month. Now in a new quote, Drake is explaining the reason for his frequent drops and taking on critics who say he releases too much music.

“People like to complain about how much music I put out. But I look around at all these faces and I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you [new music],” the rapper explained. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for 3,4,5 years that wanna chill out and all that. That’s not me.” While Drake doesn’t name any names specifically or even try to start any beef with rappers who do make that choice, fans quickly filled in some of the blanks. Comments underneath the post frequently brought up two names in particular. “Carti n Uzi need to take sum notes.” one said. Lil Uzi Vert just followed up their 2020 project Eternal Atake with the long-teased Pink Tape and might have even more music coming soon. Playboi Carti fans are still waiting on a follow-up to 2020’s Whole Lotta Red.

Drake Explains Why He Drops Often

Drake just kicked off his long “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage. The first night in Chicago featured an absolutely stacked setlist of hits from throughout his career. While reviews for the show were mostly positive night one didn’t go off completely without a hitch. Video made the rounds after the show of someone throwing their phone on stage and hitting Drake in the arm with it.

Much like the Beyonce and Taylor Swift tours also going on this year, Drake is likely to make new headlines every night. He’s already touched on Childish Gambino and Virgil Abloh during the first two shows with likely many more attention-grabbing moments coming later. What do you think of Drake dropping as much music as he does? Let us know in the comment section below.

