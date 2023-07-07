Overall, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world. Consequently, he very much gets treated like it. Right now, the artist is on tour with 21 Savage as they go all across North America. The first two tour stops were in Chicago, and they were massive successes. As we reported yesterday, Drizzy showcased a ton of interesting visuals during the first night. Additionally, he dissed Childish Gambino which turned out to be quite the news story. Needless to say, the artist knows how to make headlines.

Last night marked the second night in Chicago, and for the most part, it went a bit smoother. Furthermore, this performance coincided with the release of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As it turns out, while in Chicago, Drake got to meet a lookalike of the famous artist. This subsequently led to him posting the encounter on his Instagram story. He did so with the caption “Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in.” Overall, this is a pretty funny thing to do considering it isn’t actually Swift.

Drake With Some Kind Words For Taylor

yes it was me!!! haha just a lil joke cause i get told that a lot! love her tho, and he was so nice — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023

The woman in the photo goes by the name Jaime Kitt Carson. She is well-aware of the fact that she looks like Taylor Swift. Although, she wasn’t going up to Drake in the context of whom she resembles. Instead, she was simply working somewhere when Drake arrived. She even detailed how he was very nice and the whole thing is quite humorous to her. That said, there are some people taking exception to her, albeit they are T-Swift stans who are known for their psychopathy.

As for Drake, he is looking to continue his tour this weekend in Detroit. From there, he will be heading to Boston as well as Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It has been a fun tour so far, and we can’t wait to see what else takes place. Let us know what you think of the Taylor Swift lookalike story, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world.

