Last night, Drake and 21 Savage had their first tour stop in Chicago for the It’s All A Blur tour. This tour will take both artists all the way through North America. Overall, the first night was a massive success thanks to a sold-out crowd at the United Center. A lot of fans were excited about this tour date, and rightfully so. Although Drizzy is already teasing another new album, you can be sure that he played a bunch of his old hits. He also played a plethora of new songs off of CLB, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss.

Heading into the tour, a lot of fans were also curious about what kind of merch there would be. Of course, Drake has his very own deal with Nike, which means he has a great in for a lot of apparel. Moreover, he has always been known for some interesting merch pieces over the years. Thankfully, some fans were able to get footage of the merch at the show last night. As you will see in the clips courtesy of @complexmusic and @wordonrd, there was some interesting stuff available.

Drake x Nike Merch

Drake tour merch 👀 pic.twitter.com/2OYd0o6th9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 6, 2023

For the most part, there are a whole bunch of graphic tees here. Moreover, you can actually buy Drake’s poetry book. From there, we have Nike hats that also have some sort of Drizzy branding. Bucket hats and socks are also available. Needless to say, the artist pulled out all of the stops for his merch offering. This was definitely expected, and we are glad to see it come to fruition. If you are about to go to one of his shoes, expect to drop a large bag.

Be sure to let us know what you think of these merch pieces, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

