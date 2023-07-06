Drake and 21 Savage are currently on the It’s All A Blur tour. Overall, this is a tour that fans have been waiting on for quite some time. It was originally going to begin last week in Memphis. However, they decided to delay the tour by a week and start it off in Chicago instead. Last night, the first night was held in the Windy city, and it was a truly special occasion. Drake is one of the most prolific hitmakers in all of hip-hop. Moreover, 21 Savage has proven himself to be a truly talented individual who always grows with each release.

For years now, Drizzy has made it a point to play damn near all of his hits during a concert. After all, he has so many of them at his disposal. Well, as you can imagine, last night’s first tour stop contained some of the best Drake songs to have ever been written. Additionally, there were some great moments in which 21 and the Canadian megastar shared the stage together. It was here where they got to perform some songs from Her Loss.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Compares Cardi B To Jay-Z & Drake

Drake & 21 Savage Only Play The Hits

Set list of 21 savage x drake “it’s a blur” tour pic.twitter.com/89v673Ted0 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 6, 2023

In the tweet from DJ Akademiks, you can see the entire setlist for the show. When it came to Drake’s portion of the show, we got “Look What You’ve Done” as the opener and “Legend” as the encore finale. Meanwhile, huge hits like “Gods Plan,” “Over,” “Started From The Bottom,” and many more were played. Furthermore, 21 Savage got to play “Bank Account,” “No Heart,” “Runnin,” and some of his other amazing tracks. During the joint portion, the two performed “Knife Talk,” “On BS,” “Rich Flex,” and more.

If you are a big fan of both of these artists, then this tour is a must-see experience. However, expect some insane ticket prices in the midst of it all. Let us know what you think of the setlist, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Drake Shares New Trailer For “It’s All A Blur” Tour