Charlamagne Tha God feels like Cardi B’s using the blueprints of Jay-Z and Drake during her recent feature run. Although fans have been waiting on the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, Cardi hasn’t necessarily delivered a single or a timeline of when we could expect her album. Perhaps, we won’t see it in 2023 but she’s held it down so far with a number of solid verses alongside up-and-coming women in hip-hop who are delivering the hottest music out.

Last year, Cardi B joined GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2,” which helped the song become one of the biggest records of the year. Then, the Bronx rapper extended her talents to Latto’s “Put It On The Floor Again,” a song that seems to already have summer 2023 in a chokehold. This Friday, Cardi will join buzzing MC Fendi The Rapper on “Point Me To The Sl**s (Remix).” According to Charlamagne Tha God, Cardi B’s employing a tactic that we’ve seen both Drake and Jay-Z use in the past.

Charlamagne Compares Cardi B Feature Run To Jay-Z & Drake

During a recent episode of Its Up There podcast, Charlamagne Tha God and Big Loon discussed the era of women in hip-hop who are dominating the genre. However, Charlamagne gave Cardi B credit, specifically, for opening the gates for this new chapter in the culture. “Cardi shifted that in the culture,” he explained. “Cardi made it to where you’re the OG, you’re the person who made all the money, you sold all the records but you have no problem putting your arm around that next person.”

Charlamagne added, “Cardi did for female rap what Jay-Z and Drake did, you know what I mean?” The Breakfast Club co-host explained that Jay-Z would hop on buzzing records and catapult it to the top. He cited records like Juvenile’s “Ha! (Remix)” and other records from the South. Meanwhile, Charlamagne Tha God said Drake similarly used his platform to help introduce new artists. “What Drake did was make the record big. I think what Jay did with those co-signs is make the artist big,” he said, “I think Cardi’s doing both. I think Cardi’s helping to make the artist big and she’s helping to make the music big.” Check out the full clip above.

