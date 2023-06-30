Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, won’t be easy for her to top. The New York native took home a Grammy for her work on the LP. Additionally, she connected with an incredible roster of collaborators, including SZA, Kehlani, Migos, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. It’s been over five years since that project landed. After much delay, Cardi has promised that her sophomore effort is due to arrive in 2023. However, an official release date hasn’t been shared quite yet.

The only release we’ve heard from her this year was on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” this month. It’s already become a strong contender for the song of the summer. Other rap divas like Yung Miami, GloRilla, and Omeretta are already either teasing or releasing remixes to the track. As fans continue to eat that up, it seems Cardi has been hard at work on another joint effort that’s sure to be stuck in our heads this summer.

Cardi B Jumps on Yet Another Remix

Cardi B hopping on Fendi Da Rapper’s “Point Me to the Sluts” remix. 👀

Via @mobz__world (IG). pic.twitter.com/VlZDBYOVDQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 30, 2023

In a 42-second video circulating on Twitter, the “WAP” artist is on set of a music video. She appears with Fendi Da Rapper and a crew of others hyping them up. It seems Cardi has added a verse to Fendi’s “Point Me To The Sl**s,” which hit streamers back in December 2022 and has amassed nearly three million Spotify streams since. She looks confident while dancing in front of the camera, dropping it low like only she can in a tight blue outfit.

Just a few weeks ago, Cardi B didn’t hold back while ranting on IG Live about her plans for future collaborations. The mother of two shared at the time that she feels confident enough to pursue unexpected joint efforts instead of just jumping on things that are trending and sure to naturally gain traction. Read what Cardi had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

