If there’s one thing Cardi B has always had for herself, it’s vision. The 30-year-old felt called to superstardom from deep within, and so she set her sights and began acting accordingly. Of course, there have been speed bumps along the way – both legal and romantic – but now she seems more self-assured than ever before. As she prepares to share her sophomore album (a follow-up to the Grammy Award-winning Invasion of Privacy), Cardi seems to be in a reflective mood according to a tweet shared on Tuesday (June 20) morning.

“Fun fact: I [spent] $10,000 on the ‘Bodak Yellow’ music video,” the mother of two revealed. Along with the tidbit of hip-hop history knowledge, she shared a throwback photo taken while filming the visual. While wearing an elegant, deep red dress and stiletto heels, Cardi sits on the hood of a luxury whip. While her beauty budget and the expensive car likely took up a lot of that money, several members of the Bardi Gang were quick to ask their favourite artist how much she paid for the leopard who appears beside her on-screen throughout the footage.

Cardi B Reflects on Past Hits

Fun fact : I spend ten thousand dollars on the Bodak yellow music video pic.twitter.com/4mhabCkhoy — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 20, 2023

As Uproxx reports, Cardi previously shared her inspiration for “Bodak Yellow” during an interview with Billboard. “I wanted to do a song that is, like, ‘You know what? I’m in a good place in my life right now, and I want to stun. I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping.”

Despite the New Yorker’s obvious enthusiasm about the single, her label reportedly wasn’t feeling it. Staying true to her own vision, Cardi got the funds together on her own accord to put the video together. It’s since amassed well over one billion streams and was Diamond certified by the RIAA in 2022 after selling upwards of 11 million units.

Revisit 2017’s “Bodak Yellow” Visual

Take a trip back in time with Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” music video below. Which of the rap diva’s songs from this era is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

